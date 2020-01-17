& # 39; I am allowing my son to be a child & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

The former star of & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; He admits that the TikTok video now removed is not necessarily appropriate, but in his defense, he has tried to warn his 10-year-old daughter Sophia.

Farrah Abraham She is defending her daughter Sophia after the violent reaction she is receiving from a recent TikTok video with the twerking child. First "Teenage mother"Star shares that he only wants his 10-year-old daughter to act as a child as much as she wants.

The now deleted video saw the mother and daughter duo dancing Megan Thee Stallion Y Moneybagg Yo& # 39; s jam "All that". Farrah had no makeup on the video, while Sophia wore an adorable gray unicorn and a rainbow monkey.

Then they placed their hands on their knees before twerking while showing their backs to the camera. He moved while Moneybagg was hitting, "What are you doing with all that? **, let me touch it."

"It's sad that thousands and millions of other children can act like children and Sophia doesn't have that attribute of acting like a child," Farrah told The Sun while attending the 2020 ThinkBIG Conference presented by the Nazarian Institute over the weekend. "I feel that I am allowing my son to be a child and that is, first and foremost, number 1."

MTV's personality admitted that the video was not necessarily appropriate, but in his defense, he had tried to warn his daughter. "I said [to Sophia]: & # 39; I don't think it's appropriate for age because you're doing twerking with your loot & # 39; and she says: & # 39; Mom, but all the kids are doing it & # 39 ; "Farrah explained. "I'm like, & # 39; Okay, I'll try this for you, but I'm really not about it & # 39 ;.

He then revealed that the comments were full of "all the bad things" online and probably that's why he deleted the video.

Despite the controversy. Farrah's mother, Debra Danielson, previously defended the upbringing of her daughter. "I don't think it's outrageous at all. We've always done fun little things like that in the house," he said. "It's not meant to be sexual. We live in a society where people love to hate and love doing a big business out of nothing … they just have fun!"