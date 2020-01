The World Health Organization (WHO) says that hundreds of thousands of people are killed by fake medicines every year in Africa.

Only the medical trade in West Africa is worth $ 200 billion, and counterfeit drugs come from China, India and Nigeria.

Now, the leaders of West Africa meet in Lomé to sign an agreement with the aim of taking strong measures against trade.

Nicolas Haque, from Al Jazeera, reports from Dakar, the capital of Senegal.