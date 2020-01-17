& # 39; Better Call Saul & # 39; will come to an end with the sixth season

AMC

Showrunner Peter Gould confirms on the AMC panel during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association that the criminal drama series has been renewed for its last season.

AMC "Better call Saul"it was last renovated in 2021.

The cast of the criminal drama series appeared on the network panel during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association on Thursday, January 16, where showrunner Peter Gould confirmed the news.

"From the first day of & # 39; Better Call Saul & # 39 ;, my dream was to tell the full story of our complicated and engaged hero, Jimmy McGill (also known as Saul Goodman), now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true ", said.

"We could not be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this trip possible. Next month we will start working on the sixth and final season, we will do everything we can to keep the landing."

The sixth and final season of the show, starring Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan BanksY Rhea Seehorn, will feature 13 episodes, and the series five will air later this year.