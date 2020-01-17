11 Americans were injured in an Iranian attack, says military, contradicting Trump

Eleven US soldiers were treated for concussions after Iranian missiles hit two Iraqi bases where service members were stationed, the army said Thursday, contradicting President Trump's earlier statements that no Americans had been injured.

The January 8 attack on bases near Baghdad and Erbil, Iraq, was launched in retaliation for the murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani, a senior figure in the Iranian army, in a drone attack ordered by Trump .

"While US service members were not killed in the Iranian attack on January 8 at Al Asad Air Base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the explosion and are still being evaluated," said Captain Bill Urban, spokesman. of the United States Central Command. in a sentence.

In a speech, Trump had said that no American was injured in the strike, in which at least a dozen missiles were fired.