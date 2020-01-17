11 Americans were injured in an Iranian attack, says military, contradicting Trump

Eleven US soldiers were treated for concussions after Iranian missiles hit two Iraqi bases where service members were stationed, the army said Thursday, contradicting President Trump's earlier statements that no Americans had been injured.
The January 8 attack on bases near Baghdad and Erbil, Iraq, was launched in retaliation for the murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani, a senior figure in the Iranian army, in a drone attack ordered by Trump .
"While US service members were not killed in the Iranian attack on January 8 at Al Asad Air Base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the explosion and are still being evaluated," said Captain Bill Urban, spokesman. of the United States Central Command. in a sentence.
In a speech, Trump had said that no American was injured in the strike, in which at least a dozen missiles were fired.
"I am pleased to inform you that the American people must be extremely grateful and happy," the president said on January 8. "No American was damaged in the attack last night by the Iranian regime."
Captain Urban said the wounded troops were taken to US military sites in Germany and Kuwait to undergo a review, and that "when deemed fit for service, service members are expected to return to Iraq."
The lack of US deaths in the attacks was a relief to US officials, who feared that the killing of General Suleimani could trigger a larger regional conflict. By January 9, the day after the attack, both countries had said publicly that they would reduce direct military action.
The death of the general and the subsequent missile attack, however, launched other events, including the accidental demolition of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Tehran by the Iranian army, which killed 176 people, and a resolution of the Iraqi Parliament calling for the expulsion of foreign forces from the country.