Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

The process of political judgment enters a new phase
The Senate will begin to lay the procedural basis for President Trump's trial today, after the House handed over the articles accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Around noon east, the seven political trial administrators assigned by the House are expected to read the charges aloud in the Senate chamber. The president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who will preside over the trial, will administer oaths to the 100 senators who will force them to render "impartial justice." This is what you have to observe.
Whats Next: Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, has indicated that the trial will begin in earnest on Tuesday.
Go deeper: "If recent history is a guide, President Trump's political trial will be an intensely partisan display that will make the Clinton era polarization seem like a past period of political harmony," writes our Washington chief correspondent.
Whats Next: Trump moved the deadline for an agreement on Phase 2 of the negotiations after the November elections.
Another angle: The Trump administration has predicted that the revised North American trade agreement and agreement will stimulate the economy. External forecasters are less optimistic.
The "revolution from above,quot; of Russia
The country's political order, which has not changed greatly since the early 1990s, entered into uncertainty on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional changes. that could extend his control over power indefinitely.
As a result, Mr. Putin's protégé, Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, resigned, along with the rest of the government.
Background: Putin has been in power for 20 years, longer than any Russian leader since Stalin. The Constitution limits a president to two consecutive terms, which means that Putin, 67, would have to leave office in 2024. But he has dropped clues about maintaining control of power beyond that.
Whats Next: The new prime minister will be Mikhail Mishustin, a virtually unknown technocrat. It is not clear whether the resignations indicate a break in Russia's political elite or a coordinated plan to reshape the system. Here are six takeaways.
Quotable: "Why did all this happen in one day?" Asked a Russian journalist. "It simply means that those in the Kremlin know the story well: the revolution must be made quickly, even if it is a revolution from above."
Elizabeth Warren faces her skeptics
The Massachusetts senator was the candidate to win in Iowa.
But less than three weeks before the state committees, interviews with dozens of Democrats revealed fears that the cost of their ambitious agenda would scare voters into general elections.
In this week's debate, Warren offered his most emphatic refutation to date on his eligibility, citing his past successes, the achievements of other women and his determination to unify the party.
Quotable: "Today I talked to a lot of people who really like you," a campaign volunteer told Mrs. Warren at a recent town hall event. You may even like them more. But they really are afraid to vote for who they like best. Because they worry that not enough people feel the same. "
Related: A CNN recording of Tuesday's debate showed Mrs. Warren and Bernie Sanders commercial accusations that each had been called a liar.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
A future father makes waves in Japan
Shinjiro Koizumi, a politician seen as a possible future prime minister, said Wednesday that he would retire from his duties to take care of his newborn son later this month. Pictured above with his partner, Christel Takigawa, in August.
On paper, Japan has exceptionally generous paternity leave laws, but very few men take advantage of them. Our head of the Tokyo office explains.
This is what is happening most.
Warmer and warmer: 2019 was the second warmest year ever recorded and closed the warmest decade, US government scientists said. UU.
Limits to Puerto Rican aid: The Trump administration imposed severe restrictions on almost $ 16 billion in emergency aid. The money, which was allocated after consecutive hurricanes in 2017, was released days after a series of earthquakes hit the island last week.
Roasted and roasted: When Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed his preference for roasted bagels, he was followed by smears online, or maybe schmears.
He did not overlook more: Ana Orantes Ruiz was murdered by her abusive husband in 1997. Her death led to important legal reforms in Spain to protect women from domestic violence. She is the last entry in our series about people who did not receive obituaries in The Times.
Nightly Comedy: After a tense exchange between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, James Corden said: "I mean, for the socialists they are not very sociable."
What we are answering in the form of a question: J! Archive, a compilation created by fans of over 380,000 tracks of "Jeopardy!" After the "best of all time,quot; tournament on the show, it's a great way to test your knowledge against previous champions, says Richard Pérez-Peña, editor of our London Press Room (a former contestant).
Now, a break from the news
The trees, which have bright orange fruits, are widely seen as heralds of good fortune. They are often displayed in homes and office halls, including The Times headquarters in Asia in Hong Kong.
Seeing kumquats in Hong Kong before the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated on January 25 of this year, reminded him of his Back Story writer who lived in Vietnam, where swarms of motorcyclists deliver the trees.
