Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

The process of political judgment enters a new phase

The Senate will begin to lay the procedural basis for President Trump's trial today, after the House handed over the articles accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Around noon east, the seven political trial administrators assigned by the House are expected to read the charges aloud in the Senate chamber. The president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who will preside over the trial, will administer oaths to the 100 senators who will force them to render "impartial justice." This is what you have to observe.

Whats Next: Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, has indicated that the trial will begin in earnest on Tuesday.

Go deeper: "If recent history is a guide, President Trump's political trial will be an intensely partisan display that will make the Clinton era polarization seem like a past period of political harmony," writes our Washington chief correspondent.