Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Germany is caught in the middle
Germany is involved in a debate that could have global consequences: allowing Huawei to help build its next-generation 5G mobile network.
Lawmakers are debating whether to exclude Huawei from 5G offers. Chancellor Angela Merkel, who opposes a ban, faces a rebellion from her intelligence agencies, who are worried about the US threat to limit the exchange of intelligence if Huawei is allowed to participate. China also has no qualms about exploiting the fact that German car manufacturers such as VW, BMW, Audi and Daimler, who work closely with Huawei, depend on the company.
Citable: "Just because we have an American president who doesn't like alliances, do we give up all that? "Said a former German chancellor and vice chancellor." Why would we do it? Especially because it does exactly what the Chinese do and threatens the German auto industry. ”
Related: German authorities raided the homes and offices of three people suspected of spying for the Chinese government, officials said Thursday.
Ukraine investigates surveillance reports
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his country He was opening a criminal investigation into President Trump's allies, following reports that the US ambassador. UU. in Ukraine he had been under surveillance in Kiev.
It was a notable departure for the new government, which has tried to stay away from the fray amid a political trial investigation that focuses on Trump's pressure from Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
Also on Thursday, Ukraine said it had asked F.B.I. for help to investigate the hacking of computer systems in Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company, by the Russians.
Reducing fire with an aboriginal tradition
Traditional aboriginal practice of lighting small fires to avoid the most harmful. It is attracting new attention while Australia faces a fiery future.
Over the past decade, fire prevention programs, primarily on aboriginal lands in northern Australia, have reduced destructive forest fires by half. Those who study the techniques say they could be applied in the most populated parts of Australia.
"Fire is our main tool," said Violet Lawson, who lights hundreds of small fires a year. "It is part of the protection of the land."
Another angle: Organizations that use defensive burning have earned $ 80 million under Australia's cap and trade system, as they have reduced greenhouse gas emissions from forest fires in the north by 40 percent.
The last: Although fires have declined in recent days amid storms and heavy rains, the The tourism industry has received a great blow.
An unexpected savior for an American mill
Last summer, Old Town, Maine, greeted the new owner of his late paper mill: Chinese tycoon Zhang Yin, in the center, who has built a $ 35 billion empire called Nine Dragons Paper.
For the city of 7,500, "Along with gratitude came a tinge of apprehension, a feeling that an unpredictable change had reached the northern forests." writes our head of the New England office, Ellen Barry.
Russia: Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved an official little known as the country's new prime minister, in a reorganization of the political system that many analysts see as an effort by President Vladimir Putin to remain in power.
Snapshot: Upstairs, Sting, a wolf cub. The researchers now think that the The instinct to play fetch is present in some wolves, which means that it was probably present in the ancient ancestors of dogs, rather than being the result of domestication.
Sinks
At least six passengers on a bus in Xining, China, died this week when the pavement collapsed beneath them.
Sinks, both natural and man-made, are rare, and even more rarely fatal. But they fascinate us because they seem to appear out of nowhere, and in unusual places
In 2013 a sump was opened under a house in Florida, where much of the base of the ground is limestone, a soluble rock, killing a man in his room. Another in 2014 swallowed eight cars at the Corvette National Museum in Kentucky. A sump also enveloped an entire building complex in Shenzhen, China, in 2013.
Natural sinks occur when groundwater has insufficient drainage and begins to corrode the rock beneath the topsoil. Human causes include leaks or crumbling underground water pipes.
The damage occurs gradually below the surface, but when the top layer can no longer be sustained, it can suddenly and violently yield.
