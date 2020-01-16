Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Germany is caught in the middle

Germany is involved in a debate that could have global consequences: allowing Huawei to help build its next-generation 5G mobile network.

Lawmakers are debating whether to exclude Huawei from 5G offers. Chancellor Angela Merkel, who opposes a ban, faces a rebellion from her intelligence agencies, who are worried about the US threat to limit the exchange of intelligence if Huawei is allowed to participate. China also has no qualms about exploiting the fact that German car manufacturers such as VW, BMW, Audi and Daimler, who work closely with Huawei, depend on the company.

Citable: "Just because we have an American president who doesn't like alliances, do we give up all that? "Said a former German chancellor and vice chancellor." Why would we do it? Especially because it does exactly what the Chinese do and threatens the German auto industry. ”

