Yes, this puppy named Hulk really was born with green fur

Dog owners across the country can be green with envy after meeting this four-legged friend.

North Carolina resident Shana stamey and his family has attracted the attention of animal lovers across the country after his white German shepherd named Gypsy gave birth to eight puppies last week.

While everything started perfectly normal, things changed when it was time for the arrival of puppy No. 4.

According to Shana, the young dog was born with lime green fur.

"He was lime green and was super angry, so yes, he became Hulk," Stanley told WLOS. "Mom licks it until I bathe, and then, I guess after a couple of washes, it will finally fade away."

The Hulk owner said he went to professionals to make sure the green fur wasn't harmful. Later, Shana learned that the color is a spot of meconium, the first excrement of a child mammal.