Xi of China resorts to Myanmar while promoting the & # 39; Belt and Road & # 39; plan | China news

Yangon, Myanmar – Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Myanmar on Friday on his first trip to the country since 2009, and investment is expected to increase in the Southeast Asian nation, including Rakhine State, a key conflict in the belt and the China road. initiative.

Myanmar Deputy Minister of Commerce, Aung Htoo, saying Reporters before the visit that Xi would sign agreements related to the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone and the $ 1.3 billion port in Rakhine, where a brutal military repression in 2017 led hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee across the border with Bangladesh.

Plus:

"Xi has visited almost all ASEAN countries since taking office in 2013, but Myanmar had been left out until now," said Yun Sun, director of China's program at the Stimson Center, in an email to Al Jazeera .

During his two-day visit, Xi will meet with President Win Myint, state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and commander in chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital, Nay Pyi Daw.

When the National League of Democracy under the Nobel Peace Prize, Aung San Suu Kyi, came to power in 2015, there was an expectation worldwide that it would mark a new era of human rights and democracy in a country that had passed Decades under military rule. .

But with intense criticism, led by many Western countries, about its management of the Rohingya crisis, China has been able to rebuild its influence with its southern neighbor, analysts said.

Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar: "Defend the indefensible,quot; | UpFront (Special Interview)

Sun He said that the consequences of the Rohingya crisis and the current isolation of Myanmar in the international community had given China the opportunity to win over Myanmar through a "gesture of support."

"The trip would not happen without the Chinese side being sure that the direction of bilateral relations is going in a positive direction. In other words, the Chinese are confident that China has regained its damaged influence and repaired its tarnished image in the country." . Sun said

& # 39; Without going through the Strait of Malacca & # 39;

In an article published in the New Global Light of Myanmar, directed by the state, a day before his arrival, Xi expressed his confidence that the projects would move forward, specifically mentioning the Kyaukphyu project, as well as the China Border Economic Cooperation Zone. Myanmar and the City of New Yangon developments.

China and Myanmar "It is necessary to deepen the results-oriented Belt and Road cooperation and move from a conceptual station to concrete planning and implementation," he wrote.

The port of Kyaukphyu would give China direct access to the Indian Ocean, which would allow it to avoid the Strait of Malacca.

The Kyaukphyu port project would give China direct access to the Indian Ocean, which would allow it to avoid the Strait of Malacca (File: Ye Aung Thu / AFP)

Around 80 percent of China's oil imports pass through the narrow strait between Malaysia and Indonesia, leaving it vulnerable to blockages or disturbances over the disputed South China Sea.

The port, along with a planned railroad from Kyaukphyu to the Chinese province of Yunnan, would not only pass through the strait, but also be more direct.

Joshua Kurlantzick, principal investigator for Southeast Asia at the Foreign Relations Council, said Myanmar "was probably approaching China," but stressed that the two countries had been "very close,quot; for years.

"China has been the dominant strategic actor in Myanmar for several decades. But Xi is trying to keep it that way, with a state visit," he said in an email to Al Jazeera.

Still different from cambodia

Kurlantzick also said the visit was "consistent with China's desire to remain the preeminent external power in Myanmar,quot; and overwhelms the influence of Japan, which is driving its own infrastructure projects.

Despite the close relationship of both countries, Myanmar has maintained some caution about Chinese development.

"I don't think they will accept everything and anything that China proposes," Sun said.

"In that, Burma is categorically different from Cambodia."

Where Cambodia is indeed a one-party state, Myanmar is at least semi-democratic, and elections will be held later this year.

Myanmar quarry: Chinese highway project causes division

People have shown that they are willing to question development.

The Myitsone dam, backed by China, in the state of Kachin, for example, was delayed indefinitely in 2011 after mass protests by local residents and attacks by the Kachin Independence Army.

Xi himself could have an eye on the elections too.

The visit "can give Xi and his entourage the opportunity to evaluate the various Myanmar politicians who may be competing for leadership in the next national elections," Kurlantzick said.

Local media reported that Xi plans to meet with representatives of minor parties, and in the period prior to the visit, Chinese officials met with leaders of several ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, who have been fighting the central government for decades.

& # 39; Feudos & # 39;

China's special envoy for Asian affairs, Sun Guoxiang, met with nearby Chinese allies such as the National Democratic Alliance Army and Wa state officials.

Both groups have forged fully autonomous fiefdoms within Myanmar's borders, and both have close ties with China. The Wa state government welcomed Xi's visit in a statement, expressing "delight,quot; and hope that the two countries "live in harmony."

Guoxiang also met with the Arakan army, an ethnic armed group that has been a great thorn on the side of the government of Myanmar, while trying to make its own territory in Rakhine, the same state where the port of Kyaukphyu is located.

While the AA has complained that the Myanmar government is pursuing development projects without input from the premises, the group is not opposed to Chinese investment.

China acts as an intermediary between the AA and the military, a mutually beneficial relationship that gives the rebel group a communication channel and makes China an essential part of the peace process.

Amnesty International has warned that China should stop protecting Myanmar generals from international responsibility for human rights violations against Rohingya (Damir Sagolj / AFP) Amnesty International has warned that China should stop protecting Myanmar generals from international responsibility for human rights violations against Rohingya (Damir Sagolj / AFP)

The Myanmar government is also eager to repair Rakhine's image after years of violence.

"Having an important project in Rakhine would be a blessing for the Myanmar government's claims to boost stability and development in Rakhine state," Kurlantzick said, but added that focusing on development before accountability for violations. of human rights was "worrying,quot; for some.

Amnesty International is one of the people with problems writing in a press release that China must stop protecting Myanmar's generals from international responsibility for human rights violations against Rohingya.

"Given that important economic and infrastructure agreements are expected to be signed during President Xi's visit, the absolute lack of transparency on such agreements is deeply disturbing," Amnesty regional director Nicholas Bequelin said in the statement, adding that investment can only help improve human rights. If it benefits people on the ground.

While the AA can welcome Chinese development, many people in Rakhine feel the opposite.

"We maintain the motto that there is no development without genuine peace," said Ting Oo, Secretary General of the Arakan All Students and Youth Congress.

"At this time, most development projects in Myanmar are planned and implemented by only a handful of people in power."

Ting Oo said there was no difference if the development was Chinese or Western, since the current system for approving projects lacked transparency, did not include the local population and was poorly regulated.

"Without such minimum requirements, we see no points in supporting a development project, no matter how great the incentives," he said.