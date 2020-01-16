Winnipeg Jets Mathieu Perreault criticizes the NHL player safety department for not punishing high blows

Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault strongly criticized the NHL Player Security Department on Thursday for not penalizing an elbow in the face he received from the Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen on Tuesday.

"Player security, my butt,quot; Perrault told reporters through Sportsnet. "This is literally an elbow in the face for a guy who didn't have the disc. I see him coming and I prepare for a blow. It was a late blow, I didn't even have the disc and he hits the elbow." to the face and they won't do anything about it. "

Virtanen's elbow fell on Perreault when opponents collided while chasing the disc in the neutral zone. The disc, however, had been reviewed by defender Tyler Myers, leaving Perreault clearly without possession.

Perreault appeared visibly angry with the officers on the ice for not having penalized immediately after the play, and his frustration has been prolonged enough to threaten to use his own stick as a weapon the next time an opponent hits him high.

"I have to take matters into my own hands the next time this happens and I can move my cane over his forehead and it shouldn't be suspended." Perrault said. "I really don't know what to say. I really can't protect myself there if the league isn't going to protect me."

Critics of the Drummondville native, Que., Arrive a few days after Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian was suspended two games for retaliating against blows he considered predatory by Matthew Tkachuk of Calgary. In that case, Tkachuk's hits on Kassian were ruled out for player safety, even when some former players also said they felt that Tkachuk's punches were dirty.

Perrault, who is five feet 10 inches tall, said he is often the smallest player on the ice, which makes him a particularly risky target. Nor is he exactly a wasteful, since he has never accumulated more than 44 minutes of penalty in any of his 11 NHL seasons. In his opinion, that leaves him only one option to move forward.

"All I can do to defend myself is to use my cane,quot; he said. "Then, the next guy who does that to me is going to get my stick and it is better not to suspend me for that."