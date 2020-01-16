Why has Prince Harry not met with Meghan Markle in Canada?

Prince Harry will not meet with Meghan markle still.
While the Duchess of Sussex is currently in Canada with a son Archie harrison, the Duke of Sussex remains in the United Kingdom after the announcement of the couple's bomb. Now, senior royalty officials say Harry has meetings in the UK next week, which means he probably won't fly to Canada in the next few days.
It was only last week that Harry and Meghan revealed that they are retreating as "older,quot; members of the royal family. One day after the announcement, a source told E! The news that Meghan returned to Canada, where the family recently spent the holidays, to be with her son. Meanwhile, Harry has stayed in the United Kingdom amid discussions with Queen Elizabeth II About the future of his family.
"Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement on Monday, January 13. "My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family."
The statement continued: "Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while still being a valuable part of my family."
The Queen also said that "these are complex issues that my family must resolve,quot; and there is still "more work to do." He also said he has asked "to make final decisions in the coming days."
Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
On Thursday, January 16, Harry left to organize the draw for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in London. This appearance marked the first official public exit of the Duke of Sussex since his announcement of royal departure.
During his appearance on Thursday, Harry was asked about the ongoing discussions about his future. Harry did not answer the question, but was seen sharing a smile with a member of his team.
