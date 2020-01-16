Why has Prince Harry not met with Meghan Markle in Canada?

Prince Harry will not meet with Meghan markle still.

While the Duchess of Sussex is currently in Canada with a son Archie harrison, the Duke of Sussex remains in the United Kingdom after the announcement of the couple's bomb. Now, senior royalty officials say Harry has meetings in the UK next week, which means he probably won't fly to Canada in the next few days.

It was only last week that Harry and Meghan revealed that they are retreating as "older,quot; members of the royal family. One day after the announcement, a source told E! The news that Meghan returned to Canada, where the family recently spent the holidays, to be with her son. Meanwhile, Harry has stayed in the United Kingdom amid discussions with Queen Elizabeth II About the future of his family.

"Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement on Monday, January 13. "My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family."