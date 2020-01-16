When does the ZBA Williamson NBA return? Date, time, TV schedule for Pelicans vs. Spurs

Zion Williamson will soon arrive at an arena near you.

The Pelicans rookie, who has not yet played a single second in a regular season game after undergoing surgery on his right knee in October, finally received good news. New Orleans has given Williamson a real and real return date after months of questions and anticipation from both the media and fans.

MORE: Ja Morant escapes with Rookie of the Year

Williamson briefly showed the kind of strength that can be during the preseason, averaging 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in four games. If you're even close to that version of yourself, the Pelicans may not be completely out of the image of the Western Conference playoffs.

As exciting as this development may be, let's start with your first game. Here is everything you need to know before Williamson's debut with the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/30/20/zion-williamson-getty-101519-ftrjpg_1itb41gbxy1u01p8ay90dwlfqf.jpg?t=-1420373705,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



When does the ZBA Williamson NBA return?

Date : Wednesday, January 22

: Wednesday, January 22 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Pelicans basketball executive vice president David Griffin told reporters on January 15 that he anticipates that Williamson will be available for the New Orleans home game against the Spurs on January 22.

"This process has been very good," Griffin said. "Frankly, we have learned much more than we have probably taught him. He is reaching the point where we really believe he is as smart as he thinks. Everything is moving in the right direction."

How to watch pelicans against spurs

Television channel: Fox Sports New Orleans / Fox Sports Southwest

Fox Sports New Orleans / Fox Sports Southwest Live broadcast: NBA League Pass

Pelicans vs. Spurs will air on Fox Sports New Orleans and Fox Sports Southwest, but will not be available on national television. If you fall outside the local markets, you can stream the game live through NBA League Pass.

What is Zion Williamson's injury?

The Pelicans could not determine the exact moment Williamson injured his knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, but coach Alvin Gentry suggested that the injury may have occurred during a preseason game on October 13 against the Spurs. Williamson informed the Pelicans on October 16 that he felt tension in the knee (there was no pain or inflammation) and a preventive MRI on October 17 revealed a tear of the right lateral meniscus.

After arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus, it was initially estimated that Williamson was out of six to eight weeks, for a statement from the team. Using the opening night of the NBA (October 22) as a starting point, eight full weeks would have delayed its debut date to December 17.

However, Williamson remained beyond that window, and his recovery extended until 2020. Despite the long wait, New Orleans never considered stopping Williamson throughout the season.

"The nature of his injury was not such that that was what was required," Griffin said. "Other players who have had to make that determination, I think in almost all cases they had a much more significant surgery. Blake Griffin fractured a kneecap. That is a different problem. Zion knew from the beginning that he would be able to play, and He wanted to play.

"He told you he hasn't been too happy with me because he hasn't played yet. He never thought he wasn't going to play."

2020 pelicans calendar

Here are the next 10 Pelicans games: