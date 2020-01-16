When did your team last win a national football title?

LSU won its fourth national championship in the history of the school with a 42-25 victory against defending national champion Clemson in the college football championship game on Monday.
Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow passed for 463 yards and five touchdowns, and Ed Orgeron joined the list of active coaches with a national championship.
The Tigers broke a series of four-year national championships for Clemson and Alabama in the process and became the fourth different school in the PPC era to claim a national championship.
So who is next? When did your school last win a national championship in the era of the survey, which began in 1936 when the Associated Press awarded Minnesota a national championship? The AFCA National Championship Trophy (1945) and the Grantland Rice Trophy (1954) have also been used to determine national championships in the past.
Here is a closer look at all those national championship teams since then:
Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in the 2019 college football championship game to become the first team to finish 15-0 since 1897. That gave the Tigers two national championships in three seasons under Dabo Swinney.
Alabama won its fifth national championship with Nick Saban and 17th as a program with a 26-23 victory against Georgia in the 2018 national football championship game.
Urban Meyer led the Buckeyes to victory in the first game of the national college football championship against Oregon. The Buckeyes won 42-20 for the first national title of the program since 2002.
The Seminoles, led by the winner of the Heisman Jameis Winston Trophy, beat Auburn for the final BCS championship, 34-31. Jimbo Fisher gave the program its first national title since 1999.
The incredible season of Cam Newton propelled Auburn to the national championship in 2010. Newton led the Tigers to a perfect season and a 22-19 victory against Oregon in the BCS championship game.
Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer helped lead the Gators to their second national championship in three seasons. The Gators beat Oklahoma 24-14 in the BCS championship game.
The transcendent performance of Vince Young in the 2006 Rose Bowl led the Longhorns to a 41-38 victory against the USC. Mack Brown delivered a national championship to the program with an undefeated season.
This national championship was abandoned by the Coaches and BCS Survey, but it still happened in the field. USC, led by Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, beat Oklahoma 55-19. The Trojans also won the AP national championship in 2003.
Hurricanes enjoyed a 12-0 season and dominated Nebraska 37-14 in the Rose Bowl. That gave the program its fifth national championship since 1983.
Oklahoma won the national championship in the second season of Bob Stoops, defeating Florida State 13-2 in the BCS championship game.
Tennessee began the era of the Bowl Championship Series with an undefeated season under Phillip Fulmer. The Volunteers defeated the State of Florida 23-16 at the Fiesta Bowl to win that national championship.
Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson and coach Lloyd Carr led the Wolverines to a 12-0 season and a 21-16 victory against the State of Washington in the Rose Bowl, winning the AP national title.
Nebraska won a division of the national championship in 1997 in the last season of Tom Osborne. The Cornhuskers finished 13-0 and defeated Tennessee 42-17 in the Orange Bowl. Nebraska won the Coach Survey as a result.
Washington, led by Steve Emtman and an unpleasant defense, won the Coaches Survey in 1991 after an undefeated season, with a 34-14 victory against Michigan in the Rose Bowl. That gave Don James his first national championship.
Colorado lost earlier this season to Illinois, but the Buffaloes recovered to win the rest of their games for the AP national championship. Colorado beat Notre Dame 10-9 in the Orange Bowl, a game best remembered for the cut call on Raghib Ismail's comeback for a touchdown at the last minute.
Bobby Ross led the Yellow Jackets to the Coaches Poll national championship in 1990 after an 11-0-1 season that Yellow Jackets crowned with a 45-21 victory against Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.
Lou Holtz led the Irish to an undefeated season, with a great 31-30 victory against Miami (Florida) in South Bend in the regular season. Notre Dame beat West Virginia 34-21 at the Fiesta Bowl to crown a 12-0 season.
The Nittany Lions finished 12-0 to give Joe Paterno a second national championship. Penn State culminated the season with a 14-10 victory against Miami (Florida) at the 1987 Fiesta Bowl.
The Cougars enjoyed a fantastic season in 1984 with LaVell Edwards and Robbie Bosco. BYU is the last school of the Group of 5 to win a national title, and they did so with a 24-17 victory against Michigan in the Holiday Bowl.
Georgia, led by the Herschel Walker freshman phenomenon, embarked on a perfect 12-0 season with coach Vince Dooley that ended with a 17-10 victory against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.
The Panthers, led by Johnny Majors and Tony Dorsett, won the national championship after a 12-0 season that featured a 27-3 victory against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
State of Michigan (1965): Coach Survey
Arkansas (1964): FWAA
Ole Miss (1960): FWAA
Minnesota (1960)
Syracuse (1959)
Iowa (1958):FWAA
UCLA (1954):Trainers
Maryland (1953)
Illinois (1951):Boand
Kentucky (1950):Sagarin
Army (1945):AP Survey
State of Oklahoma (1945):Coach Survey
Stanford (1940):Billingsley
Boston College (1940):Various
Texas A,amp;M (1939)
TCU (1938)
Lime (1937):Various