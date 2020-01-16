When did your team last win a national football title?

LSU won its fourth national championship in the history of the school with a 42-25 victory against defending national champion Clemson in the college football championship game on Monday.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow passed for 463 yards and five touchdowns, and Ed Orgeron joined the list of active coaches with a national championship.

The Tigers broke a series of four-year national championships for Clemson and Alabama in the process and became the fourth different school in the PPC era to claim a national championship.

So who is next? When did your school last win a national championship in the era of the survey, which began in 1936 when the Associated Press awarded Minnesota a national championship? The AFCA National Championship Trophy (1945) and the Grantland Rice Trophy (1954) have also been used to determine national championships in the past.

Here is a closer look at all those national championship teams since then: