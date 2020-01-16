What Kate Middleton has to say about the possibility of a fourth baby

The heir is the deal: Kate Middleton Y Prince William I have no baby fever. At this time, at least.

While visiting Bradford in West Yorkshire on Wednesday, his first departure from Prince Harry Y Meghan markleshocking real announcement, the mother of Prince george6 Charlotte Princess4 Y Prince louis, 21 months, was asked if there were plans to expand his offspring. The response of the duchess? "I don't think William wants more," he told a real fan Josh Macplace before giving a warm hug to the 25-year-old girl. Of course, it is not the first time he addresses the issue. In February 2019, just 10 months after welcoming Louis, he joked that her husband "would be a little worried,quot; about welcoming a fourth baby. With all the reason.

After all, for now, the couple's focus is on their three children and raising them to be intelligent people with their feet on the ground. In fact, during the BBC special To Berry Royal ChristmasWilliam talked about how he teaches his family about the world outside the palace walls, a lesson he learned from his own mother. Princess Diana.