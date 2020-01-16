Wendy Williams regrets the mockery of the & # 39; cleft lip & # 39; by Joaquin Phoenix after the violent reaction

WENN / Instar

Many do not have fun after the television personality mocks the actor's condition & # 39; Joker & # 39; When you hook your finger on your lip while saying: & # 39; He has one of those, what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate.

Up News Info –

American television presenter Wendy Williams has issued an apology after provoking a widespread reaction for mocking the actor Joaquin Phoenix"harelip".

The 55-year-old star talked about the Oscar-nominated actor in a recent episode of his "The Wendy Williams Show," and told the audience: "When you shave your mustache you have a very thin fracture. Do you have one of those: what is it called? cleft lip, cleft palate, "while mocking the condition by hooking your finger to your lip.

Among those who criticized Wendy for the callous comment was the Canadian professional soccer player. Adam Bighill, who was born with cleft lip and cleft palate and whose son Beau was also born with this condition.

Bighill has been demanding a public apology from Wendy since he made the comment, and the presenter addressed the athlete and his family in his apology.

"We are thinking about Beau today while he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and, in honor of Beau, our program is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encouraging our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft . community, "he tweeted.

In response, Bighill tweeted: "Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apologies, your donation and for thinking about Beau today for your surgery. I forgive you and encourage others too. I wish you all the best."

Adam Bighill thanked Wendy Williams for issuing an apology.

Singer Cher He also criticized Wendy for his comment, shared a screenshot of the moment he put his finger on his lip on his Twitter page and wrote: "BEFORE YOUR TEENS! MOST TIME IS PAINED, SCARED, BUT HAVE HOPE. LOOK NORMAL. THE (heartbreak) AND FEAR OF HIS PARENTS THROUGH IS UNFORGETTABLE. IF YOUR MOM SAW WHAT YOU DID, HE LOVED ME. MY MOM TEACHED ME TO LOVE AND HELP PPL IN PAIN. WHO ARE YOU? "

Cher criticized Wendy Williams.

"These children go through more than most of us can understand and are brave and beautiful and so deserving. What you have done for them is so important, so @WendyWilliams can fuck."