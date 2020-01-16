Wendy Williams apologizes for making fun of Joaquin Phoenix

Wendy Williams is under fire for making fun Joaquin Phoenix.
On Tuesday, The Wendy Williams show The host made a callous comment about a scar jester The actor is above his lips during the "Current Issues,quot; segment of his show. "When you shave your mustache, it has a very thin fracture, it has one of those, what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate," he told the audience, raising his lip to make fun even more of the condition.
While Phoenix has never publicly addressed the origin of his scar, the Golden Globe winner described it as "not a surgically fixed cleft,quot; but a "non-surgical scar with which he was born,quot; in a 2019 interview with Vanity fair.
Shortly after the show, the controversial star received a violent reaction from annoying viewers. Among them was Cher, who has been an ally of the cleft palate community. "THESE ARE THE PPLS OF WHICH @WendyWilliams IS HAVING FUN,quot; tweeted, responding to a tweet that presented images of the meeting of the singer "Believe,quot; with patients with cleft palette.
She continued: "Joaquin Phoenix was a child and we don't know what had to happen. IT'S ONE OF THE GREAT ACTORS OF OUR TIME, MAGNETIC AND MORE THAN BEAUTIFUL! IT WILL BE JUDGED FOR THIS TIME."
His comments also caught the attention of the Canadian footballer. Adam Bighillwhose baby Prince just had a cleft palate repair surgery, and said His comment "clearly promotes intimidation."
Williams then issued an apology. "We are thinking about Beau today while he is in surgery," he wrote in Twitter. "I want to apologize to the split community and in honor of Beau, our program is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encouraging our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the split community."
But, it is safe to say that Cher was not happy with the apologies of the host during the day. "THERE IS NO APPEAL FOR WHAT HE DID … AND LAUGHED AT HER !!" she tweeted. "I KNOW THESE CHILDREN AND ADULTS. ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! I CAN CONTAIN !!
In another tweet, Cher aware a side-by-side photo of Williams mocking those with cleft palate and Phoenix, writing: "DOES AN APOLOGY REPAIR FOR THIS?"
Bighill, however, hastened to forgive Williams. "Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apologies, your donation and for thinking of Beau today for your surgery." answered. "I forgive you, and I also encourage others. I wish you all the best."
