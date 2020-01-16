Wendy Williams apologizes for making fun of Joaquin Phoenix

Wendy Williams is under fire for making fun Joaquin Phoenix.

On Tuesday, The Wendy Williams show The host made a callous comment about a scar jester The actor is above his lips during the "Current Issues,quot; segment of his show. "When you shave your mustache, it has a very thin fracture, it has one of those, what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate," he told the audience, raising his lip to make fun even more of the condition.

While Phoenix has never publicly addressed the origin of his scar, the Golden Globe winner described it as "not a surgically fixed cleft,quot; but a "non-surgical scar with which he was born,quot; in a 2019 interview with Vanity fair.

Shortly after the show, the controversial star received a violent reaction from annoying viewers. Among them was Cher, who has been an ally of the cleft palate community. "THESE ARE THE PPLS OF WHICH @WendyWilliams IS HAVING FUN,quot; tweeted, responding to a tweet that presented images of the meeting of the singer "Believe,quot; with patients with cleft palette.