Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter's home price drops while Wendy tries to sell it

Wendy Williams is urgently trying to sell the house she once shared with her separated husband, Kevin Hunter, revealed a new Page Six report. Reportedly, the 55-year-old television presenter lowered the price of her property in Livingston, New Jersey to $ 1,699,000 from $ 1,895,000.

Realtor was the first to report the price decrease. Page Six previously revealed that Wendy and Kevin picked up the house for $ 2.1 million in 2009, which is in the Bel Air gated community.

Initially, the house was for sale on the Internet, however, after the news of their separation, Internet trolls attacked the list, so they had to remove it. Then they put it back.

In September, Wendy left her old house and moved to the financial district of Manhattan. She lived in an apartment that cost approximately $ 15,000 per month.

Although the separation between the couple is still going through the courts, Wendy agreed to pay him $ 250,000 so he could find a new place to live. Page Six legal documents reported that Kevin had to move out of the suburban house to continue the sale process.

Williams fans know that she and Kevin broke up and then filed for divorce in April when it was revealed that she had a baby with Sharina Hudson, her lover at the time. In April 2019, the aforementioned publication confirmed that it was over for Kevin and Wendy.

There were rumors for months that she and her man were going to separate after twenty-two years of marriage. Court documents previously noted that Kevin and Wendy were separating due to "irreconcilable differences."

The news of his divorce came shortly after reports indicated that Wendy was seen without a wedding ring in a social media post by her makeup artist and stylist. For years, online fans and gossip tabloids claimed that there was infidelity between them, however, it was never confirmed by either party.

Ad

Wendy declared on the show in an episode that she was still "very much in love,quot; with Kevin, and that the wedding band would not go anywhere soon.



Post views:

0 0