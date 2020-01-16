Welsh Rugby Union CEO Martyn Phillips will resign in summer | Rugby Union News





Welsh Rugby Union CEO Martyn Phillips will leave office

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips will resign in the summer with the search for his successor already underway.

Phillips has been responsible for appointing Wayne Pivac as coach of Wales after the departure of Warren Gatland after the World Cup and for implementing measures to prevent Welsh internationals from leaving the regions for English or French clubs.

He will leave after five years in the position and was in command when a record turnover of £ 97m was recorded for 2017-18.

"When I joined the WRU, I committed myself to (President) Gareth Davies, who would at least stay until the World Cup in Japan," said Phillips.

"As things turned out, there were priorities that needed to be addressed that meant that I had extended my mandate, but now I am sure there are the bases for Welsh rugby to thrive in the coming years, as the global rugby landscape inevitably evolves."