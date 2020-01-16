We rank the 20 best queens of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race

11 seasons Four All the stars Out of the buds. 113 queens That's a lot of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, mom.

But not all RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Queens are created equal.

With season 12 just around the corner (not to mention AS5 and the new Celebrity Drag Race due sometime in the future) and iconic queen Alyssa Edwards When celebrating her 40th birthday on Thursday, January 16, we thought it was the right time to open the library and read to these queens to determine which of Mama Ru's girls deserved to be in our Top 20. Why? Because reading is essential. (And also, because any opportunity we can talk about Endurance race as "work,quot;, we will take it).

What queens made the cut and which had to move away? It was not easy to reduce this. The great magnitude of talent among the incredible drag queens that RuPaul He has introduced the world as a true force to consider. This show has not generated an industry in itself, complete with an annual convention of bi-coastal fans throughout the weekend, without any reason. And when you take a look at our list, you will notice that simply winning a season was not enough for some queens to achieve the cut.