Watchdog: the White House broke the law by freezing Ukraine's help | USA news

The US federal government watchdog agency said Thursday that a White House office violated federal law by retaining security assistance to Ukraine.

The Government Accountability Office said in a report that the Office of Administration and Budget violated the law by delaying aid. The freeze is at the center of President Donald Trump's accusation.

The independent agency, which reports to Congress, said that OMB violated the Impoundment Control Act by delaying the security assistance that Congress authorized for Ukraine for "political reasons," rather than technical budgetary needs.

Plus:

"The faithful execution of the law does not allow the President to substitute his own political priorities for those that Congress has enacted in law," the agency's attorney general, Thomas Armstrong, wrote in the report.

OMB has argued that the suspension was appropriate and necessary.

"We disagree with the opinion of GAO. OMB uses its distribution authority to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent properly in accordance with the President's priorities and with the law," said OMB spokeswoman Rachel Semmel.

Trump was indicted last month on charges of abuse of his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals, as he was withholding aid, and for obstructing subsequent Congress investigation. Trump has denied acting badly.

The Senate will begin its trial on Thursday with formalities before starting next week.