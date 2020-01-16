WarnerMedia and AEW extend their TV contract until 2023, agree to launch their second weekly program

All Elite Wrestling has had great aspirations since launching its weekly television show last October. So far, the company has impressed and is now being rewarded.

On Wednesday, AEW and WarnerMedia announced a new four-year deal to broadcast "Dynamite,quot; on TNT until the end of 2023. In addition, the two sides are expanding their relationship and will add another weekly one-hour show sometime this year.

“When we launched AEW a year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said it would take a weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone, especially fans, Tony Khan, president and CEO of AEW, said in a press release. "What virtually nobody noticed at the time was that Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this same movement from day one, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the beginning. Here we are, alone three months after Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we have extended until 2023. Now we are making the final statement that the AEW and TNT team is here to stay and provide fans with more of the great fight that fans demand and deserve .. "

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that AEW is receiving rights fees as part of the new agreement, and WarnerMedia pays the wrestling company $ 175 million for the four-year contract. It also includes an option for 2024 at a higher price.

As for the new one-hour weekly program, Tony Maglio of The Wrap spoke with Kevin Reilly, president of TNT & TBS and content director of HBO Max, who said TNT is taking over the YouTube series "AEW Dark. " While the series is currently airing on Tuesdays, Reilly does not know what night of the week it will air, but added that it will be on TNT. And it could not be issued 52 weeks a year.

Reilly imagines the cable version of "AEW Dark,quot; as a different kind of show that will include behind the scenes and "documentary tracking material,quot; that will focus on athletes and stories.

As for what night that show could air, Tuesday would make more sense; That night was very considered for "Dynamite,quot; before landing on Wednesdays.

Would AEW dare to face WWE "Monday Night RAW,quot;? TNA Impact did it years ago and quickly retired after just four weeks, but the wrestling landscape is very different now and AEW is already a stronger company.