Walmart faces criticism after making a callous joke to Paul Walker

I really hope that the people who manage social media accounts for these big companies use Google because this sounds like something that could have been avoided, but unfortunately, Walmart is now being called for an offensive tweet about the late Paul Walker.

In this case of "when trying to be funny goes wrong," Walmart is under fire after a tweet made by the company's Twitter account responded to a fan, who joked about running to one of his stores for a new food, saying: "Hi Paul Walker. Click or ticket."

People were offended by what they considered a "bad joke,quot; because "Fast and Furious,quot; star Paul Walker had died in a car accident in which speed was involved in 2013.

After social media users started making noise about it, Walmart quickly deleted the tweet, but that didn't stop people from calling the company.

As of Thursday afternoon, Walmart had issued the following statement on the matter, according to TMZ:

"We apologize to Paul Walker's family, friends and fans. The tweet was posted with bad judgment and has been deleted."

Roommates, what do you think about this? Let us know.