Walmart admits & # 39; poor judgment & # 39; in apology for the insensitive joke of Paul Walker

WENN / Joe Alvarez

The retail giant has responded after being criticized online for posting a joke about the late actor of & # 39; Fast and Furious & # 39; on Twitter and since then he has deleted the tweet.

Up News Info –

Walmart apologized after a Paul walker The joke published by the company's Twitter account manager generated a controversy. In a statement issued after the heat went online, the company admits that the joke was made with "bad judgment."

"We apologize to Paul Walker's family, friends and fans," reads the communiqué on Thursday, January 16 at night in response to the uproar. "The tweet was published with little criteria and has been deleted."

The controversy began when a customer expressed enthusiasm for the Pillsbury cinnamon rolls that came with strawberry and cream flavored glaze. The user declared that the product was sold at Walmart and followed the initial tweet with a gif of a car at full speed. "* I approached the nearest Wally World *," said the user captioned the post.

Someone who manages the Walmart Twitter account responded to the post: "Hi, Paul Walker. Click or fine." Many noticed that Walmart was citing a line of "Workaholics"episode that aired two years before Paul's death. The series made a clear reference to the" The Fast and the Furious "franchise, which starred until his death in a car accident in November 2013.

<br />

Many thought the joke was deaf and Walmart quickly erased it, but many saw it and the reaction continued. "OMG. You can erase everything you want @Walmart, but whoever publishes that will be better fired. So tasteless. RIP Paul Walker – died in my hometown," a fan posted on Twitter.

Another commented on the joke: "Friend, it's not great. Paul Walker was known for giving back and helping others. I met a dressing room when I worked in a commercial with Captain America's suit. He literally cried talking about him."

Some people, however, claimed that those who were offended by the joke did not understand the point. "Many of you have never seen workaholics and it shows," one person tweeted.