Wales closes Adam Beard signs a new two-year contract with Ospreys | Rugby Union News





Adam Beard stays with ospreys

Welsh blocking forward Adam Beard has signed a new Ospreys deal for two years.

Beard has won 20 Wales caps and was part of the team that reached the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"I am a local boy, I have gone through the academy system and have been here for about eight or nine seasons," Beard, 24, told the official Ospreys website.

"Signing for the region shows how much it means to me and how we all want to stay and make this region great again.

"There have been difficult times, but I'm sure there is light at the end of the tunnel."

"There are many young talents in this team and, with the experienced guys we have here, I'm sure we can do something special."