Video of Odell Beckham Jr .: what you should know about the simple battery charge for slap in the LSU locker room

This was not a week. Odell Beckham Jr. was expected to be the center of attention

The Browns wide receiver will not play in a competitive game until September. I had no commitment to talk scheduled.

However, Beckham has been one of the main sports news since LSU won the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday. His decision to distribute money to the winning players put his university team in trouble with the NCAA. He could also be in trouble now: New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant on Thursday after he hit the back of a security guard in a camera-captured incident.

MORE: How Odell Beckham Jr. accidentally made antics to the NCAA with money

Here is the latest about Beckham's legal situation:

Odell Beckham Jr. was caught in a video hitting the ass of a security guard

Beckham's video hitting the ass of a security guard in the LSU locker room circulated on social media shortly after the incident.

According to a police statement, the guard had been sent to the locker room to enforce the smoking ban inside the Superdome.

It is true. Police were trying to arrest LSU players for smoking cigarettes in the locker room after beating Clemson to win the National Championship on Monday. Before asking, yes, that's Odell Beckham Jr giving the policeman a touch of love pic.twitter.com/AqRMcKG8N2 – Lee Harvey (@ MusikFan4Life) January 15, 2020

The security guard told police that he initially wanted to hit Beckham but decided not to. He filed his complaint on Tuesday morning.

What is the simple battery in Louisiana?

Drums are broadly defined by the use of force or intentional violence in another person. In Louisiana, the simple battery is "a battery committed without the victim's consent," according to the state Legislature website. The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $ 1,000.

Convictions for such crimes are eligible to be removed from a person's record, as noted by NOLA.com. Initially, the police requested an order to accuse Beckham of sexual assault, a more serious crime that cannot be eliminated. A judge rejected that request.

MORE: Explaining the NCAA violation involving cash deliveries of OBJ LSU

Why was OBJ in LSU's locker room?

Beckham starred LSU from 2011-13, accumulating 2,340 yards received and 12 touchdowns in his three seasons at school. He is proud of his roots, and the program is (mostly) proud of him, for which he was allowed on the field and in the locker room after the game.

What's next for Odell Beckham Jr. after the arrest warrant?

The Browns issued a statement Thursday stating that all parties would cooperate with the authorities.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in contact with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the team wrote. "They are cooperating with the appropriate authorities to adequately address the situation."