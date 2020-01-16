Victor Cruz reveals marriage and family plans with Karrueche Tran

Morning pop& # 39; s Victor Cruz temporarily quit his co-host cap for a place in the hot seat in this clip from Thursday's episode of The Wendy Williams show, who sees him change to A.M. Talk about the roles of the series with its long-time self-titled host.
During their conversation, the former NFL star and the newly minted E! The personality goes back to the beginning of his relationship with the model actor Karrueche Tran-who Wendy Williams At first, singer Cassie's mistakes discredit the recent episode of pregnancy and reveals that she hopes to expand her family with her one day.
"Do you want to get married?" Wendy asks "Do you love her enough for that?"
"Yes," Cruz replies, adding: "Absolutely. Absolutely."
The athlete is already the father of an 8-year-old boy. Kennedy Cruz, whose frequent appearances on Dad's Instagram page are father and daughter fantasies (think: places for professional sporting events, Halloween costumes, repeated departures to Disney On Ice), but when Williams asks if he would like to have more children, Cruz says: "Yes. I want my little son. I need my little soccer player."
Of course, if I ended up with another girl, "I want her the same."
It is worth noting that Wendy goes on to the issue of future offspring congratulating Victor on "the next baby," which, for the record, confirms that "he only has one." But Williams urges him to "dispel the rumor," so his guest formally addresses the rumors of pregnancy that began circulating after Karrueche published a meme on social media.
"She is not pregnant," Victor laughs, calling his girlfriend "hilarious,quot; in reference to the IG publication.
Listen to everything about his first date and Karrueche's in the full clip above!
Watch Morning pop Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.