Vanessa Hudgens sings about strength and love in the middle of Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens took Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her rocking Des & # 39; ree& # 39; You Gotta Be & # 39; together with his friend Laura New.

"She mah best friend,quot;, the High School Musical alumna subtitled the clip.

The 31-year-old actress wore blue jeans, a graphic T-shirt and a fringed jacket in the video. He also complemented his look with some aviator tones and golden earrings.

The publication came days after reports that Hudgens and Austin Butler called him quit.

"They are filming on two different continents, and it's a matter of distance," a source told E! News. "There is no bad blood at all, and they respect each other very much."

Hudgens has been filming abroad The Princess Switch: Switch Switched Again while believing that Butler is working on a new Elvis presley biopic

Hudgens talked about their relationship during a recent interview to United Kingdom cosmopolitan.

"It's eight years this year: FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust (they are the ones that keep us going)," he said in the article, which was published earlier this month. "The longest time we've been apart was four months. It's crap! You start hating yourself saying & # 39; I miss you & # 39; but if it's your person, you make it work."