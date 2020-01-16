Vanessa Hudgens sings about strength and love in the middle of Austin Butler Split

We are all in this together.
Vanessa Hudgens took Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her rocking Des & # 39; ree& # 39; You Gotta Be & # 39; together with his friend Laura New.
"She mah best friend,quot;, the High School Musical alumna subtitled the clip.
The 31-year-old actress wore blue jeans, a graphic T-shirt and a fringed jacket in the video. He also complemented his look with some aviator tones and golden earrings.
The publication came days after reports that Hudgens and Austin Butler called him quit.
"They are filming on two different continents, and it's a matter of distance," a source told E! News. "There is no bad blood at all, and they respect each other very much."
Hudgens has been filming abroad The Princess Switch: Switch Switched Again while believing that Butler is working on a new Elvis presley biopic
Hudgens talked about their relationship during a recent interview to United Kingdom cosmopolitan.
"It's eight years this year: FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust (they are the ones that keep us going)," he said in the article, which was published earlier this month. "The longest time we've been apart was four months. It's crap! You start hating yourself saying & # 39; I miss you & # 39; but if it's your person, you make it work."
Hudgens and Butler provoked rumors of romance in September 2011, less than a year after the news that their relationship with their former Disney co-star ended Zac efron. However, the reports became a complete relationship.
"It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me," Butler told E! News in the Once upon a time … in Hollywood July premiere. "I'm so inspired by her every day, and I love her to the bottom."
But could celebrities get back together? While a source told E! News Hudgens and Butler are "divided for now," the source said the stars "will see what happens."
"They have a story and a connection so deep that they could find their way back to each other," the source said.
Neither Hudgens nor Butler have confirmed the separation.
ME! The news has reached the representatives of Hudgens and Butler, but they have not yet received an answer.