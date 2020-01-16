Vanderpump rules rookies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni exposed to extremely racist and homophobic tweets

Vanderpump Rules rookies, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, have been exposed to extremely racist and homophobic tweets. So far, Max has apologized and has deprived his Twitter.

The new stars of the show have already bothered loyal fans of the Vanderpump Rules for the comments they made about Scheana Marie as a "bad kisser,quot; and a "crazy boy." Now, the disgusting messages they have shared in the past have given viewers even more reasons to set them aside.

In 2012, Max was an adult adult when he tweeted: "It bothers me that I don't allow myself to say the word n ​​**** unless you're black because, honestly, it's my favorite word."

In another, he declared that he wanted to hit the Asians in the face.

There was also one in which he referred to Justin Bieber as "queer."

"When will Justin Bieber realize that saying n **** and cursing and having a big booty b ****** in his songs is the great thing to do #queer."

Another message said: "There is a girl I see every day at school, she looks like the girl in the beautiful movie and I am not saying this because she is big and black."

The Bravo Facereality16 fan account that generally produces funny memes and content related to Bravo was the first to draw users' attention to the tweets.

Unfortunately, it gets worse. Brett, who was also an adult when he tweeted his share of racist messages, is guilty of writing tweets as disturbing as Max.

One read: "I was with black people using Aeropostale so much that I don't understand it hahaha."

Caprioni's other tweets largely use sexist words with n-phrases labeled #womensuck.

Until now, Boyens was the only one to apologize for his behavior.

He released a statement that said: ‘I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012: it was incorrect at all levels. It is not a representation of who I am. I'm surprised he tweeted that, and I'm disgusted and embarrassed, I'm so sorry. "

It is strange to most fans that in 2020: Bravo does not investigate the social networks of the people they bring to their shows.



