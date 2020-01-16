Vanderpump Rules: Kristen Doute says Stassi Schroeder abandoned her because she is single

Viewers begin to see what appears to be the beginning of the end of the friendship between Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute about the Vanderpump Rules. Kristen has been doing press for the new season of the series and his latest comments hint that nothing has been resolved between the two enemies.

In the latest installments of Bravo's success, Kristen is terrified of being without Brian Carter. She keeps saying that they have separated, but it is still up to him to help her with the purchase of her new home.

What most irritates her closest friends is that she lies about the state of their relationship and then makes it appear that they don't support her.

However, the fall has yet to be played on the screen.

When asked why she thinks Stassi left her from her life, she told US Weekly that it is because she is the only single girl in the group.

& # 39; Mi (point of view), and I hope to be wrong, but it seems that I am watching these episodes, and I felt that during the summer, Stassi was on this great horse to be in this now perfect relationship and now he is getting married And everything is great. Lala has Randall and Brittany has Jax, Katie has Tom and ‘OOP, here's Kristen single, well, that doesn't fit with our group now. You can't be in our pregnancy pact. "But I don't need a man to do everything I'm doing."

She insists that she still doesn't know what caused the break in her friendship.

"I feel that every episode I watch, I'm waiting to see a private conversation between Katie and Stassi or for one of them to talk to someone else and say what this reason is because I really don't know."

Doute went on to say that he thought Stassi and Katie Maloney would be a little more understanding about what was going on.



