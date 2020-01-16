Vanderpump rules & # 39; Max Boyens apologizes for past racist tweets

Vanderpump Rules& # 39; new cast member Max Boyens He apologized after a series of old tweets containing racist comments appeared online.

"I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012; it was wrong at all levels," he said in a statement to Persons. "It's not a representation of who I am. I'm surprised to have tweeted that, and I'm disgusted and embarrassed, I'm so sorry."

While the reality star made his Twitter account private, many social media users shared screenshots of the alleged publications.

"It bothers me that you don't allow yourself to say the word n ​​— unless you're black because, honestly, it's my favorite word," said one.

"Something about Asians that makes me want to hit them in the suction hole," said another.

These were not the only tweets that reappeared.

"There is a girl I see every day at school, she looks like the girl in the beautiful movie and I don't just say this because she is big and black," said another.

"When is Justin Bieber you will realize that saying n — a and cursing and having big booty bitches in their songs is the best thing to do #queer, "said one.