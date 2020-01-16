USA: the FBI arrests three white supremacists before the pro-weapon rally | News

FBI agents arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men linked to a violent white supremacy group on Thursday who are believed to be heading for a pro-gun rally next week in the capital of Virginia.

The three men are members of The Base, a neo-Nazi group, and were arrested on federal charges in a criminal complaint revealed in Maryland, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Tuesday's complaint accuses Canadian citizen Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, and Brian Mark Lemley Jr, 33, of Elkton, Maryland, for transporting a firearm and ammunition with the intention of committing a felony. William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton, Maryland, is accused of "transporting and housing foreigners."

It was believed that the three men planned to attend the pro-weapons rally planned for Monday in Richmond, according to a law officer who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.

In encrypted chat rooms, members of The Base have discussed committing acts of violence against blacks and Jews, ways of making improvised explosive devices, their military-style training camps and their desire to create a white "ethno-state,quot;, according to an FBI . Affidavit of the agent.

Mathews and Lemley were arrested in Delaware and Bilbrough was arrested in Maryland, according to Marcia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Maryland. The three men were to make their initial appearances in court Thursday afternoon in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Court documents say Mathews crossed the U.S. border between official ports of entry near Minnesota in August and investigators allege that Lemley and Bilbrough drove from Maryland to Michigan to pick up Mathews before the three headed to Maryland to end of August

Mathews was a combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve. Lemley was a "cavalry scout,quot; in the US army. UU., According to a judicial presentation.

The search

US and Canadian authorities had been looking for Mathews after his truck was found in September near the border between the two countries. He was last seen by relatives in Beausejour, northeast of Winnipeg, on August 24, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The Canadian army intelligence unit was investigating Mathews for "possible racist extremist activities,quot; for several months, according to the Department of National Defense of Canada.

Authorities say Lemley and Mathews built an assault rifle using several parts, including a top receiver that Lemley had ordered and sent to a Maryland house. In December, the three men met in an apartment that Lemley and Mathews rented in Delaware, where they discussed La Base and its activities and members, passed the assault file and tried to make the DMT drug, a hallucinogen, according to court documents.

A few days later, Lemley and Mathews bought 150 rounds of ammunition and paper shooting targets and an FBI agent saw Lemley at a shooting range in Maryland. Judicial documents say federal agents heard the gun firing in rapid succession and authorities claim that Lemley then told Mathews: "Oh, well, it seems that I accidentally made a machine gun."

Federal agents appeared to be following the men's movements and placed a stationary camera near the shooting range, which captured a video of Mathews shooting there on January 5. Court documents say that Lemley had also ordered 1,500 rounds of ammunition and he and Mathews visited the range of weapons as recently as Saturday.

Lemley is also accused of transporting a machine gun and "getting rid of a firearm and ammunition to a foreigner illegally present in the United States."

The Anti-Defamation League said members of The Base and other white supremacy groups have frequently posted online messages advocating "accelerationism," a marginal philosophy in which far-right individuals "have assigned their desire to accelerate the collapse of society as we know. " that,quot;.

"The term is widely used by those outside the movement, who employ it openly and enthusiastically on the main platforms, as well as in the shadows of private and encrypted chat rooms," said the ADL.

In recent months, FBI agents have arrested several members of a different right-wing group, the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen division. Atomwaffen has been linked to several murders, including two-man shooting deaths in 2017 in an apartment in Tampa, Florida.