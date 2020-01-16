US sends asylum seekers to Guatemala while new caravan heads north | News

Guatemala City, Guatemala – More than 2,000 Honduran immigrants and asylum seekers entered Guatemala on Thursday as part of the last caravan going to the United States, despite new asylum agreements throughout the region and votes to stop its advance.

The caravan was divided into two groups, and one went to the remote northeastern department of Petén with the hope of finding a safer crossing to Mexico. On Wednesday, the new Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, said Mexican authorities have said they will not allow the caravan to cross into Mexico. But immigrants told Al Jazeera that some believe that border crossings in Petén will be open and safer.

Plus:

The videos shared on Facebook showed migrant flows walking along the hot sun-drenched roads in the far north of the country. Other migrants followed the routes taken by caravans before the Mexican border town of Tapachula.

José Argueta, an immigrant from Honduras, arrived in Guatemala City on Thursday after a truck driver took him and other migrants and asylum seekers to the country's capital.

The 19-year-old who was born in Comayagua, Honduras, but later emigrated to San Pedro Sula, said he is fleeing violence and poverty.

"It is very dangerous and there is little work," said Argueta, who hopes to reach Santa Elena, Petén, where many migrants congregate.

Argueta, who worked in a machine shop for approximately $ 40 a month, helped support his family.

"I take care of my mother, my father and my five brothers," he said. "But there are times when we have nothing to eat for at least two days."

Honduran migrants traveling in a caravan walking in a group that goes to the United States, after breaking a blockade erected by Guatemalan police in Esquipulas, Guatemala (Fabricio Alonso / Reuters)

According to the International Development Bank, more than 60 percent of Hondurans continue to suffer poverty despite improvements in the economy. The country also continues to suffer extreme forms of gangs and state violence.

"The situation in Honduras has worsened and people have made a firm determination to leave the country due to violence, poverty and extreme poverty," said Father Mauro Verzeletti, director of the Migrant Shelter in Guatemala City.

The first major caravan of Honduran asylum seekers came out in October 2018 and quickly grew to thousands of people. In the months that followed, similar caravans departed from Honduras and El Salvador. But they encountered resistance, including the new US immigration policies. UU. They have kept many on the border between Mexico and the US. UU. While they wait for their asylum cases to reach US courts.

First caravan in the era of asylum agreement

This week's caravan also arrives when Hondurans and Salvadorans are being sent back to Guatemala under a controversial agreement between Washington and Guatemala City.

On Thursday, flights with five Hondurans and four Salvadorans asylum seekers He arrived in Guatemala City as part of the controversial Asylum Cooperation Agreement. The so-called "third safe country,quot; agreement allows the United States to send asylum seekers to Guatemala where they can apply for asylum or be returned to their countries.

Since the agreement was implemented on November 21, 2019, 128 Hondurans and Salvadorans have been sent to Guatemala, according to the Guatemalan Migration Institute. Of those sent, less than 10 have applied for asylum, and the rest chose to return to their home countries.

However, for many seeking to reach the United States in the current caravan, the threat of being deported to Guatemala is better than staying in their home countries.

"We have to try," said Argueta.

Honduran migrants riding in a truck as their head to the United States as part of a new caravan of migrants, in Cucuyagua, Honduras (Reuters)

Immigrant advocates have closed the deal, saying that Guatemala is not equipped to handle a large number of asylum seekers. The president of Guatemala, Giammattei, initially criticized parts of the cooperation agreement, but since then he has requested documents to analyze it before declaring his position complete. Giammattei's office did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comments.

Meanwhile, Honduras has signed a similar agreement in the United States, officials said last year. Under that agreement, which US officials say could be implemented in the coming weeks, asylum seekers from Cuba and Haiti could be sent to Honduras. The program can also be extended to include asylum seekers from other countries.

Despite the obstacles, immigration advocates expect groups of Central American asylum seekers to continue arriving in the United States.

"Multilateral agreements are not providing food or work to people," Verzeletti said. "(The agreements) do not solve the problem they live in. The agreements do not form new public policies."