Ukraine investigates reports of illegal surveillance of the US ambassador UU.

Police in Ukraine opened a criminal investigation into whether President Trump's allies had the US ambassador in the country under surveillance while stationed in Kiev, the Ukrainian government said Thursday.

Democrats in the House of Representatives on Tuesday revealed evidence pointing to the surveillance of the ambassador, Marie L. Yovanovitch, just before the scheduled start for Trump's political trial in the Senate.

The Chamber issued text messages to and from Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, who participated in a campaign to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joesph R. Biden Jr., who is seen as a strong potential challenger for Mr. Trump.

As part of that campaign, the president's allies tried to eliminate Ms. Yovanovitch from office. They finally succeeded.