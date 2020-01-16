Tyga, Diplo and more elegant men attend the Louis Vuitton show

Celebrities have flocked to France for Paris Fashion Week and on Thursday several stylish male stars were seen at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall / Winter 2020 show.

Among them: Tyga, Diplo, model and actor Luka Sabbat, Migos members Make up for Y QuavoOscar nominee Salt Y Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuyaand singer J Balvin. Tyga and Kaluuya sat in the front row, with the actor sitting next to the CEO of Louis Vuitton Michael Burke and his wife Brigitte Burke.

Artistic director of Louis Vuitton Menswear Virgil Abloh He led the event.

"We are on our way to Paris right now," Offset said in a video posted on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

His wife and fellow rapper Cardi B It was not seen.

Also seen at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring / Fall 2020 fashion show: supermodel Bella Hadid.

Many of the stars have attended fashion week events before; Tyga sat in the front row with supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring / summer 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.