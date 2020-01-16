Tyga, Diplo and more elegant men attend the Louis Vuitton show

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Celebrities have flocked to France for Paris Fashion Week and on Thursday several stylish male stars were seen at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall / Winter 2020 show.
Among them: Tyga, Diplo, model and actor Luka Sabbat, Migos members Make up for Y QuavoOscar nominee Salt Y Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuyaand singer J Balvin. Tyga and Kaluuya sat in the front row, with the actor sitting next to the CEO of Louis Vuitton Michael Burke and his wife Brigitte Burke.
Artistic director of Louis Vuitton Menswear Virgil Abloh He led the event.
"We are on our way to Paris right now," Offset said in a video posted on his Instagram story on Wednesday.
His wife and fellow rapper Cardi B It was not seen.
Also seen at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring / Fall 2020 fashion show: supermodel Bella Hadid.
Many of the stars have attended fashion week events before; Tyga sat in the front row with supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring / summer 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.
See photos of celebrities at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring / Fall 2020 fashion show:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020016 / rs_1024x759-200116101238-1024×759-parisfw-gj-1-16-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1063622″ alt=”Tyga – Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week”/>
CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Tyga
The rapper appears in the first row.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020016 / rs_1024x759-200116101118-1024×759-parisfw-gj-1-16-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1063621″ alt=”Daniel Kaluuya – Louis Vuitton, Front row, Paris Fashion Week”/>
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya
The actor sits in the front row.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020016 / rs_634x1024-200116084952-634×1024-parisfw-gj-1-16-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1063589″ alt=”Virgil Abloh – Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week”/>
Estrop / Getty Images
Virgil Abloh
The artistic director of men's clothing Louis Vuitton arrives at the event.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020016 / rs_634x1024-200116084636-634×1024-parisfw-gj-1-16-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1063587″ alt=”Migos – Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Quavo and Offset
the Migos The rappers arrive together at the show.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020016 / rs_634x1024-200116085400-634×1024-parisfw-gj-1-16-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1063594″ alt=”Luka Sabbat – Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Luka Sabbat
The actor and model arrives at the show.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020016 / rs_634x1024-200116084752-634×1024-parisfw-gj-1-16-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1063588″ alt=”Daniel Kaluuya – Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya
The actor makes a pose.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020016 / rs_634x1024-200116085124-634×1024-parisfw-gj-1-16-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1063590″ alt=”J Balvin – Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
J Balvin
The singer arrives at the show.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020016 / rs_634x1024-200116085228-634×1024-parisfw-gj-1-16-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1063593″ alt=”Diplo – Louis Vuitton, Photocall, Paris Fashion Week”/>
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Diplo
The DJ and the producer make a pose.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.