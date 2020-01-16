Turkey lifts Wikipedia ban | News

Turkey has restored access to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia after the official publication of a ruling of the Constitutional Court that the blockade of more than two years was a violation of freedom of expression.

The detailed version of the ruling published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday paved the way to end the ban established in April 2017.

Ankara has He accused Wikipedia of being part of a "smear campaign,quot; against the country, after the website refused to remove content that allegedly portrayed Turkey in support of the Islamic State from Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group and other organizations.

Plus:

Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization that houses Wikipedia, had appeared before the highest court in Turkey to challenge the blockade.

By initially announcing its decision in December, the court said it had ruled "that freedom of expression had been violated, that it is under the protection of clause 26 of the Constitution."

Access to the website has been restored after the ruling, approved by a majority of 10 to 6 in court, was transmitted to the telecommunications regulator.

Many Turks found ways to bypass the ban on Wikipedia and other blocked websites.

The independence of the judiciary in Turkey has been hotly debated in recent years, and critics say judicial rulings are influenced by politicians.

Human rights groups and Western allies in Turkey have regularly criticized the erosion of freedom of expression in the country, especially since a failed coup attempt in 2016 caused repression and purges in state institutions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party denies the charges, saying that the judiciary makes its decisions independently.

The government also says that purges and detentions are in line with the rule of law and are aimed at eliminating supporters of the coup d'etat from state institutions and other parts of society.