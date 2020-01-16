Too Faced's owner says goodbye to her sister after she criticizes Nikkie's tutorials for dating as a transgender

Nikkie De Jager recently emerged bravely as a transgender woman after keeping the secret for more than a decade. The founder of the popular makeup line Too Faced had to fire his own sister for hitting the Youtuber after the video went viral.

Dani California, Jerrod Blandino's sister, changed her Instagram biography to say: ‘Transgender huh? That is not the only thing I LIE about. "

After being called on the statement, he updated it to read: "Let's be clear, I love trans people and I don't like anyone who lies to hurt others! Period! & # 39;

A message from our founder Jerrod Blandino pic.twitter.com/OdnCT67INK – Too many cosmetics (@TooFaced) January 14, 2020

Fans continued to swarm their profile and Too Faced social media profiles until they received an apology from the owner of the makeup line.

Jerrod tweeted from the company's account: “ I would like to make sure that it is understood that, although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and in no way reflects me, my opinions, thoughts or feelings, or speak for me or Too Faced in any way or form & # 39; & # 39 ;.

He went on to say: ‘I have always defended love, equality and goodness in my life and everything I do. I regret the damage it has caused. Let it be known that I am really shocked and disgusted with my recent actions. I do not tolerate this behavior and is no longer employed by Too Faced. "

Dani's frustration with Nikkie may be due to an earlier collaboration between Youtuber and the beauty brand. Many fans criticized the quality of the project and Nikki responded by tweeting that the company allegedly changed the formula of the palette without her knowing it.

‘At that time I signed my contract with TF because I was naive and didn't know better. At the end of the day, I signed it, it's my fault, but what I will never forgive is that they "supposedly,quot; changed the quality of the palette behind my back. Thousands of negative reviews and I had no idea. "

