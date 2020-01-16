Tommy Davidson, former co-star of Jamie Foxx, states that they did not always get along, almost hit repeatedly

Tommy Davidson, former Jamie Foxx In loving color co-star, he wrote in his new book that he and the Academy Award winner almost had a physical altercation several times when they worked together.

In his book Living in colorDavidson claims that he and Foxx hit heads during a sketch in which Jamie was dressed as a woman.

Davidson the Strictly business Alum, says Foxx, during a sketch in which he gave a massage to his co-star while dressed as a woman, did not follow the script when he suddenly pulled Davidson's underwear and tried to tear it off. Davidson states that the goal was to finally leave him naked on the table.

According to Davidson, Jamie Foxx did it for one reason and only one, to make others laugh with him as the target of the joke. Although Foxx was a talented person, Davidson began, his comedy style was cruel to others.

Davidson claims that Foxx discovered that he could look good with Keenen Ivory Wayans making fun of him, and once he discovered that, he never quit. In addition, Davidson accused Foxx of trying to be the star in every scene they made in the 1997 film, Booty call.

However, somehow, Davidson managed to take revenge when he beat Jamie Foxx 9-0 in basketball. After he won, Foxx allegedly attacked him. Davidson wrote in his book that they were about to enter a physical altercation, but the crew intervened.

Jamie Foxx has become one of Hollywood's most successful stars, especially after her Oscar-winning interpretation of Ray Charles in the biopic of the same name. In addition, he worked with Tom Cruise on the film, Collateral, for which he was nominated for another Academy Award.

Since then, Jamie has found work in other important films, including Django Unchained, Horrible Bosses, Horrible Bosses 2, Baby Driver, Robin Hood, White House Down, The SoloistY law abiding citizen, along with Gerard Butler.



