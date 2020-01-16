Tiny Harris hints that she might be pregnant in romantic photos with T.I.

After Tameka's most recent Instagram post "Tiny,quot; Harris, it seems that the 44-year-old singer and her husband, T.I., are more in love than ever, as the celebrity couple posed together for a new photograph.

Tiny took Instagram to show her last selfie she shares with her 39-year-old spouse, and in the picture, you could see the two happy hugging together.

In the instant, Tiny rests her head on T.I. and it looks serious, while the artist "Live your life,quot; looks at the camera, smiling happily.

The Xscape singer described her post by stating that even though her husband had such a beautiful smile, he still "doesn't play any games,quot; and added a couple of hashtags like "my protector," "my husband," and wrote that I always felt safe with him.

Apparently, T.I. He decided to intervene too, because under the photo he wrote that he was a very nice guy, but in a second comment, the rapper added the clarification, everything was fine unless someone bothered his wife.

Tiny's loving image is a response to the previous photo of T.I.P that he shared on December 29 and declared his love for his wife by calling them "the Alpha and the Omega."

The couple posted another series of photos while in Hollywood, and some say that Tiny could be pregnant.

The two celebrities got married in 2010 after almost a decade of dating and have been together since then. From their relationship, they welcomed three children together: two children, King and Major, as well as their youngest daughter, Heiress, 3 years old.

A fan said the following: “I love to see you two beating bullsh * t to live, you have to jump towards you and keep listening, you can't make fools smart, so what they think is yours to make Think that I admire the motivation in my voice of You keep it up. people hate because half of them don't have happiness, misery loves company, everyone remembers it. "

Another commentator said: “I love you too and I wish you many blessings, lots of love and prayers. Power couple !!!! Black love period.

This sponsor shared: "Can you have another baby, H ??? ❤️ I can't wait for everyone to come back on TV. Their marriage is very good. People can admire them all. God bless you both.

Love is in the air for those two.



