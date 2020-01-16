Timo Werner: RB Leipzig striker says that the European League & # 39; more interesting & # 39; of the Premier League | Soccer news

The international of Germany has been related to movements to Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United; Werner has 23 goals in 25 games in all competitions this period

















The Good Morning Transfers panel reveals that Real Madrid is interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Timo Werner admits that he is attracted to the possibility of playing football in the Premier League, but says that for now he will remain a player of RB Leipzig.

Werner's way of scoring goals has seen him linked to a lot of European clubs this month, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

Sky in germany He reported earlier this week that Real Madrid is also targeting the striker, who has 18 goals and six assists in 17 games in the top German category this season.

Timo Werner is the second top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, behind Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich.

"The Premier League is undoubtedly the most interesting league, it must be said," he said Bild

"There is a certain gift of watching the English league and playing there."

Despite the ongoing conversations about a move away from Saxony, Werner was willing to dispel any transfer conversation, and said: "So far I don't feel like looking for a move elsewhere."

The striker previously admitted that he would favor a change to the top English category, if he decides to leave German club football or when he does.

After the club originally announced in April 2019 that Werner would not renew his contract in Leipzig, the 23-year-old signed a new agreement with the current Bundesliga candidates in August last year, extending his stay until the summer of 2023 .

"I can't see why Timo would leave,quot;

The club's sports director, Markus Kroesche, has reiterated that Werner will not leave RB Leipzig during the January transfer window, and insists that the striker remains an integral part of his challenge for the Bundesliga title.

"Timo has just extended his contract with us, which means that it is our intention, on the part of Timo and ours, that we are committed to working together for the next few years," Kroesche said. Sky in germany.

"I can't think of many reasons why I should leave. We are playing in the Champions League, we have a great staff and a great coach, we have a great infrastructure."

"We have a harmonious young team, with many highly talented players that will continue to improve, we have a great city. Therefore, I don't know why it should change."

RB Leipzig, which has two points ahead at the top of the top German category, welcomes the Union Berlin after the German winter break on January 18, while Julian Nagelsmann's team seeks to consolidate its leadership in the table midway through season.

