Thousands of people gather in Gambia for the return of former leader Yahya Jammeh | Gambia News

Thousands of supporters of the former leader of the Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, demonstrated outside the capital, Banjul, demanding his return from self-exile.

Thursday's protest came days after Jammeh was heard in an audio recording insisting that the West African state guaranteed his right to return.

Jammeh ruled the Gambia with an iron fist for 22 years, but fled in January 2017 after losing a presidential election to a relatively unknown Adama Barrow.

Calls for his return from Equatorial Guinea have recently increased as tensions rise over Barrow's decision to remain in office for five years, reversing an earlier promise to retire after three.

On Thursday, thousands of supporters of Jammeh's Alliance for Reorientation and Construction (APRC) party gathered in Sukuta, a city 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Banjul.

"We need him 100 percent. We are ready to die for him," Ismaila Colleyk, a 26-year-old protester, told the AFP news agency, referring to Jammeh.

"Before Jammeh went into exile, there was an agreement for him to return to the country after three years."

Thousands of Gambians protested last month, demanding that Barrow resign, and similar protests are planned for January 19 or 20.

Barrow's supporters have also carried out against demonstrations.

Right to return

Supporters of the former president argue that he has the right to return under a joint declaration by the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations, published at the time of his exile.

The organizations pledged to work with the Gambian government to ensure the security and rights of Jammeh, in particular, his right to return.

Maimuna Jaju, a 23-year-old businesswoman, told the AFP news agency that people "experienced difficulties,quot; under Barrow.

"That is why we want former President Jammeh to return and take over the leadership."

In the audio recording broadcast by Jammeh's political party last week, the former leader said he supported Thursday's protest.

"The fact is to meet with the authorities and make it very clear that the agreement must be implemented," Jammeh said in the recording.

Barrow's cabinet has said Jammeh can return as a citizen, but cannot run for president again.

Jammeh is accused of numerous human rights abuses.

Since January 2019, some 190 witnesses have appeared before a Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission created to investigate abuses under their mandate.