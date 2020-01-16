This live sketch of Saturday Night Live is so bad it's fun

Andrew Lipovsky / NBC
Robert Downey Jr.. Y Jimmy Fallon They have come a long way.
During an appearance in Fallon & # 39; s Tonight's show on Wednesday, the two talked about their days on the famous NBC nighttime comedy show, Saturday night live—And the unsuccessful sketches they can't help remembering.
While he was only a cast member for one episode, the Dolittle Star remembered a particular sketch without issuing.
"The only thing I wrote that made it almost near the air was this ridiculous sketch called & # 39; Suitcase Boy & # 39 ;, in which I went out with a suitcase with zipper around my neck and said a lot of no sequiturs and it wasn't so funny except for me and my weird friends, "Downey Jr. recalled
Fortunately for all of us, Fallon had a picture of the 20-year-old newcomer in that same sketch as proof.
Meanwhile, Fallon, who was on the show for six seasons, admitted that he had "so many bad."
In response to Downey Jr.'s request for his "outstanding trauma," Fallon recalled a sketch with "Plate Boy and Cup Boy,quot; with Alec Baldwin As the host of the episode.
It never ended up broadcasting, which, judging by the images that Fallon premiered on the show, we can see why. Instead of trying to describe the unique scene, we insist that you see it with your own eyes in the clip above.
"It was horrible," Fallon said after looking at him and at the same time drying his sweat.
Of course, everything worked for both of us. As Downey Jr. said, "And look at us here now."
