This live sketch of Saturday Night Live is so bad it's fun

Robert Downey Jr.. Y Jimmy Fallon They have come a long way.

During an appearance in Fallon & # 39; s Tonight's show on Wednesday, the two talked about their days on the famous NBC nighttime comedy show, Saturday night live—And the unsuccessful sketches they can't help remembering.

While he was only a cast member for one episode, the Dolittle Star remembered a particular sketch without issuing.

"The only thing I wrote that made it almost near the air was this ridiculous sketch called & # 39; Suitcase Boy & # 39 ;, in which I went out with a suitcase with zipper around my neck and said a lot of no sequiturs and it wasn't so funny except for me and my weird friends, "Downey Jr. recalled

Fortunately for all of us, Fallon had a picture of the 20-year-old newcomer in that same sketch as proof.