"They rejected me several times,quot; – Alaya Furniturewala

Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewala, is ready for her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya, in an interview with a leading newspaper, shared that he wanted to be a director and enrolled in a four-year film course at the University of New York.

However, during a group activity in the course, when he was being led by a classmate, he realized that he liked acting. When he returned to India for his summer vacation, he told his mother that he wanted to look at the camera. Alaya then continued acting. He spent the next two years training in acting, dancing and also took classes in Hindi diction.

Although she is Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya shares that no one approached her with a film offer. She left alone and finally pocketed Jawaani Jaaneman in the homemade production of Saif Ali Khan. “I was rejected several times, so I was lucky to bring this movie. I'm glad they rejected me and I'm grateful that my debut is happening with Saif Sir and Tabu ma’am. It didn't feel real until I started filming the movie, "Alaya shared.

%MINIFYHTMLcb8ebd3823c8fc9e2a0868e113cfc58d13% %MINIFYHTMLcb8ebd3823c8fc9e2a0868e113cfc58d14%

Ask him about the theme of nepotism in this industry and Alaya admits that it is real and that there is no escape. She said: "We have to realize that even in our struggle, we are privileged. If we were rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has rejected 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I am privileged does not mean that we I will do what I love and work hard on it. "

Well said, Alaya!