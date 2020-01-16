There will be no season 2 of & # 39; Watchmen & # 39 ;, says HBO

HBO

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys rules out the possibility of fans having a second season of the superhero series, which was created by Damon Lindelof.

"Watchmen"It's one of HBO's hit TV series this year, but apparently the premium TV cable doesn't plan to create a continuation of the television show created by Damon Lindelof. According to a new report, HBO rules out the possibility for fans to have a second "Watchmen" season.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told USA Today on Wednesday, January 15 that the reason the critically acclaimed series concluded its story in nine episodes due to Lindelof's lack of interest in making a second season . Lindelof reportedly gave HBO a green light to continue the show with another person at the helm.

However, HBO didn't seem to want to do it either. "He's really in Damon thinking about what he wants to do. If there's an idea that excited him about another season … maybe like a & # 39;Fargo& # 39;, & # 39;True detective"Take it, or if you want to do something completely different …" said Bloys.

"We are very proud of & # 39; Watchmen & # 39 ;, but what interests me most is what Damon wants to do," he continued. "It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way."

This aligned with what Lindelof said in the official Watchmen podcast in December 2019. He admitted that it was "unlikely" to do a second season. However, he seemed to be implying that he might want to do it if he had a good idea.

He also said in an interview with Vanity Fair: "When he reappears in January, I hope the antenna will work again. If he receives something that looks like it might be another season of & # 39; Watchmen & # 39 ;, he would definitely be inclined to chase him. There is no guarantee if that will happen and when. "

Protagonist Regina KingDon Tim Blake Nelson among others, "Watchmen" premiered on October 20, 2019. The series follows a racist violence in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2019. A group of white supremacists named Seventh Cavalry has taken up arms against the Tulsa Police Department because to perceived racial injustices, causing the police to hide their identities with masks to prevent the Seventh Cavalry from pointing them into their homes after the "White Night."

After the premiere, the superhero series has collected a series of trophies. They included 2 Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Television Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Nelson and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for King.