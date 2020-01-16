The United States Senate formally opens Trump's impeachment trial | Trump News

The Congress of the United States opened the trial trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday, and House Democrats read the formal charges of the United States Senate well before the swearing in of the 100 senators as jurors for just the Third political trial in the history of the United States.

"Listen, listen, listen!" said the Senate arms sergeant, calling order to procedures.

Seven legislators prosecuting the charges, headed by Representative Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee and Representative Jerrold Nadler of the Judiciary Committee, made the solemn walk through the Capitol for the second day. It is the beginning of the ceremonial protocol that displaces the procedures of the Chamber of Democrat Nancy Pelosi to the Senate of Republican majority.

Schiff, standing at the Senate pit, generally reserved for senators, began reading the resolution, "Accusing Donald John Trump, president of the United States for crimes and misdemeanors."

Later in the afternoon, Supreme Court President John Roberts administered the jury's oath to senators who vowed to deliver "impartial justice."

The events, which take place during an election year while Trump seeks another term, will be proof not only of his presidency, but also of the three branches of power of the nation and its system of checks and balances. Several senators run for the nomination of the Democratic Party to challenge Trump in November.

New evidence emerges

The president describes the accusation of "deception,quot;, even when new information arises about his actions towards Ukraine that led to the charges against him.

Pelosi said the new accusations of an associate accused of Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, only reinforces the need for the Senate to consider more testimonies about the president's actions towards Ukraine.

Pelosi said that normally a special prosecutor would investigate, but doubted that would happen.

"This is an example of all the president's henchmen," said Pelosi, "and I hope the senators do not become part of the president's henchmen."

McConnell speaks when the political trial against President Donald Trump begins in the Senate at the United States Capitol (Senate Television / AP Photo)

Trump faces a charge of abuse of his presidential power by pressing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as a lever. Trump was also accused of obstructing subsequent Congress investigation. Prior to the proceedings, the Government Accountability Office said Thursday that the White House violated federal law by retaining security assistance to Ukraine, which shares a border with hostile Russia.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the chamber on Thursday denouncing Pelosi's decision to deliver "souvenir pens,quot; after she signed the resolution to transmit the charges to the Senate.

"This final exhibition perfectly distilled the entire partisan process of the Chamber in a perfect image," McConnell said. "It was a transparently partisan process from beginning to end."

Witnesses?

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer renewed his party's request that the trial include new witnesses and documents not available for the House's political trial procedures.

"What is the president hiding? What are you afraid of?" Schumer said.

"The seriousness of these charges is evident," he said. "The House of Representatives accused the president of trying to shake a foreign leader for personal gain."

The president recently suggested that he would be open to a quick vote to simply dismiss the charges, but there is enough Republican support for that. Even so, a possible vote to acquit Trump is considered highly probable.

On Wednesday, in a dramatic procession by the United States Capitol, House Democrats took charges to the Senate.

"Today we will make history," Pelosi said while signing the documents, using several pens to hand out and mark the moment. "This president will be responsible."

The president of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, and the chairman of the House of Representatives Judicial Committee, Jerrold Nadler, and other House of Representatives political trial managers, walk to the Senate chamber in Capitol Hill (Matt Rourke / AP Photo)

Moments later, prosecutors walked solemnly through the majestic hall, entering the last row of the Senate when the secretary of the House announced the arrival: "The Chamber approved Resolution 798 of the House, a resolution that designates and authorizes the managers of the political trial of Donald John Trump, president of the United States. "

Opening arguments will begin next week after Martin Luther King Jr.'s vacation on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chamber voted 228-193, almost entirely along the lines of the party, ending a delay of weeks to deliver the charges with a recount that reflects the division of the nation.

The top Republican in the House, Kevin McCarthy of California, said the Americans will look back on this "sad saga,quot; that tried to dismiss the president from office with the "weakest case."

The president's team awaits acquittal with a Senate trial that does not last more than two weeks, according to senior administration officials. That would be much shorter than the trial of President Bill Clinton, in 1999, or the first, of President Andrew Johnson, in 1868. Both were acquitted.

The seven-member prosecution team is led by the presidents of the House's political trial procedures, Representative Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee and Jerrold Nadler of the Judiciary Committee, two of Pelosi's principal lieutenants.

On Wednesday, Schiff published new records of Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on Ukraine's strategy, including an exchange with another man on the surveillance of US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, later fired.

Schiff said the new evidence should put more pressure on McConnell, who is reluctant to allow witnesses to testify and prefers quick acquittal. The White House has ordered officials not to comply with the House's subpoenas for testimonies and documents.

"The challenge is to get a fair trial," Schiff said in an interview with The Associated Press. "It shouldn't be a challenge: if the senators are really going to fulfill their oath of being impartial, they will want a fair trial. Obviously, that's not where Mitch McConnell comes from."

House managers

Managers are a diverse group with legal, police and military experience, which includes Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Val Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado and Zoe Lofgren of California.

Two are first-year legislators: Crow, a former army ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Garcia, a former judge in Houston. Demings is the former Orlando police chief and Jeffries is a lawyer and a member of the party leadership. Lofgren has the rare credential of having worked on the investigation of congressional staff on the dismissal of President Richard Nixon (resigned before the full House voted on the charges) and then being an elected legislator during Clinton.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine leads an effort among some Republicans, including Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, to consider Senate witnesses. She told reporters that she was satisfied that the rules will allow votes on that.

Romney said he wants to hear from John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor of the White House, who, according to others, raised the alarm about the alternative foreign policy towards Ukraine led by Giuliani.

Any four senators could force a result. Republicans control the camera, 53-47, but only 51 votes are needed during the trial to approve the rules or call witnesses. It would also take only 51 senators to vote to dismiss the charges against Trump.