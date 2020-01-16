The U.S. Navy UU. Complete the first flight of the F / A-18 Super Hornet equipped with a new long range sensor – Defense Blog

For the first time, Boeing and the US Navy. UU. They flew an F / A-18 Super Hornet equipped with a Search & Track (IRST) Block II infrared module at the end of 2019. IRST Block II is a critical component of the Block III Super Hornet.

The conversion of Block III will include improved network capacity, greater reach with compliant fuel tanks, an advanced cab system, distinctive improvements and an improved communication system. The updates are expected to keep the F / A-18 in active service for decades to come.

IRST is a long-range passive sensor that incorporates infrared and other sensor technologies for highly accurate targeting.

"The IRST Block II gives the F / A-18 better optics and processing power, significantly improving the pilot's situational awareness of the entire battle space," said Jennifer Tebo, Development Director of F / A-18 of Boeing

Currently in the risk reduction development phase, IRST Block II flights in the Super Hornet allow Boeing and the Navy to collect valuable data about the system prior to its deployment in the fleet. The variant of Block II will be delivered to the Navy in 2021, reaching the initial operational capacity shortly after.

“The IRST Block II sensor gives Navy fighters an extended range and greater survivability. This technology will help the Navy maintain its advantage over potential adversaries for many years, ”said Kenen Nelson, Director of Fixed-Wing Programs at Lockheed Martin, provider of the IRST sensor.