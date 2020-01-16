The transparent look of Cardi B fashion week in Paris is the most daring to date

Cardi Bor catwoman?

When the rapper stopped to support my husband Make up for In her fashion show in Paris, people barely recognized her. If it weren't for his memorable voice, the spectators wouldn't even have known it was Cardi under the ski mask, the long fur coat and the transparent suit, all designed with the star in mind.

According to the designer's Instagram, Mah-Jing Wong's team made the custom cat suit, panties, belt and bra. His stylist Kollin Carter combined it with the real faux fur coat of Adrienne Landau and a Couture Mask.

She used this for the show Laundered Works Corp, where the pieces designed by Offset and Chaz A. Jordan They were exhibited for the first time. On Instagram, the proud wife shared: "Congratulations, baby, in your fashion clothes pump collaborates with @chazajordan. I am very proud of you! Since filming two shows, recording and working on so many other things,quot;