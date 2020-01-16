The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, protagonist of Love Aaj Kal, will leave tomorrow

There has been a lot of expectation around Imtiaz Ali's next movie, Love Aaj Kal. Today the creators and actors released the first poster of the film. We learned that the film has retained the original title and also called it a sequel as Love Aaj Kal. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan and the first look is magical.

On the poster we see Kartik Aaryan sound asleep with his laptop next to him. Seen with him is Sara, who is hugging him. The poster also has 2020 and 1990 written on both ends and hints that the film will last approximately two decades and the journey of Kartik Aaryan's character in the film in search of love and more. Imtiaz Ali's films have always been extravagant and fun with unconventional love stories. And this one also seems intriguing.

Kartik and Sara turned to social networks to launch the first look and even introduced us to their respective characters, Veer and Zoe. They also revealed that the trailer will be released tomorrow. Well, we are super excited to see you tomorrow. You don't Love Aaj Kal hits theaters on February 14, 2020.

