The star of & # 39; Shahs Of Sunset & # 39; Mercedes Javid launches Reza Farahan drink in the season 8 trailer!

If fans of Shahs of Sunset were curious about the current state of friendship of Mercedes Javid and Reza Farahan, that she threw a drink in his face in the season 8 trailer should be a great clue.

We can't say exactly what made MJ warm up so much, but the couple has fallen big after the season seven meeting.

Watch the trailer below.

Mercedes and Reza had been friends for more than 30 years, but their friendship stopped last spring when Reza was forced to take a restraining order against MJ's husband, Tommy Feight, for allegedly destroying his house. Unfortunately for Mercedes's husband, he was caught destroying Reza's front garden by his surveillance cameras.

"You're going to see a lot. I can't wait until this season comes out," MJ told HollywoodLife last month, "I wish the meeting was tomorrow."

At BravoCon, Reza expressed regret at the state of his friendship with his former best friend.

"So you will see. It will help you answer some of these questions," he explained. "And then they will say, & # 39; OK, you just need to sit and hug & # 39;".