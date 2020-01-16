The star of & # 39; Shahs Of Sunset & # 39; Mercedes Javid launches Reza Farahan drink in the season 8 trailer!

Bradley Lamb
If fans of Shahs of Sunset were curious about the current state of friendship of Mercedes Javid and Reza Farahan, that she threw a drink in his face in the season 8 trailer should be a great clue.

We can't say exactly what made MJ warm up so much, but the couple has fallen big after the season seven meeting.

Watch the trailer below.

