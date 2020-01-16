The rich not only live longer. They also get healthier years.

Yes, in fact, it is good to be rich in old age. According to a new study, rich men and women not only live longer, but also get seven to nine years healthier after 50 years than the poorest people in the United States and England.

"It was surprising to find that the inequalities are exactly the same," said Paola Zaninotto, professor of epidemiology and public health at University College London and lead author of the study.

The findings, published Wednesday in The Journals of Gerontology: Series A, emerged from two main questions: What role do socioeconomic factors play in how long people live healthy lives? Do older adults in England remain disability free for longer than those in the United States?

To answer these questions, researchers at University College London, Harvard University and institutions in three other countries turned to two existing datasets that contain more than 25,000 people over 50. Then they analyzed how well several factors, including education, social class and wealth, predicted how long a person would live free of conditions that could harm them by activities such as getting out of bed or cooking on their own, the definition of the study of " Disability-free and "healthy."