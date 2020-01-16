The Prime Minister of Lesotho will resign for alleged links to the murder of his wife | Lesotho News

Lesotho's prime minister, Thomas Thabane, bowed to the pressure of renouncing the evidence that allegedly links him to the murder of his separated wife, according to the ruling party.

Thursday's announcement followed the accusation of high-ranking members of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party that Thabane was hampering investigations into the murder. ABC had asked for his resignation last week.

"Mr. Thabane has already announced his decision to resign from the cabinet on Tuesday," ABC spokesman Montoeli Masoetsa told AFP news agency on Thursday.

Plus:

Masoetsa said the next step for the party was to designate a replacement, which would then have to be approved by parliament.

"There is no exact date as to when Thabane will leave office, but it will be soon," Masoetsa said.

Shot dead

In June 2017, unidentified attackers shot dead the prime minister's wife, Lipolelo Thabane, outside the capital of Lesotho, Maseru, two days before her husband's inauguration.

The brutal murder of the 58-year-old man again became the center of attention last week by a letter from Holomo Molibeli, chief of police in Lesotho.

He claimed that the crime day communication records collected Thabane's mobile phone number.

The letter, dated December 23, 2019, was made public in the court documents presented by Molibeli after Thabane tried to suspend him for a separate matter.

When his wife, Thabane, now 80, was killed, she was involved in a bitter divorce process with her.

Current wife

Meanwhile, police have not been able to track Thabane's current wife, Maesaiah Thabane, since he did not appear for questioning on January 10.

A court issued an arrest warrant against her, which she appealed unsuccessfully.

Since then, other high-profile figures have also been convened to provide information on the case, including the minister of water affairs and the secretary of the government.

"The government cannot be above (the) law," Communications Minister Thesele Maseribane told reporters in Maseru.

"We would like to see her (Maesaiah Thabane) back at home and go to court like everyone else."